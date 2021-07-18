-
A former chemical industry lobbyist and top official in the Trump Administration's Environmental Protection Agency will serve as the assistant…
-
Federal officials say they’ve definitively linked three contaminated water wells in Greenland to the Seacoast’s Coakley Landfill Superfund site.The…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency has reached a deal to split the cost of cleanup for a hazardous waste site in Nashua with a business that aims to…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new health restrictions around a Superfund site in the town of Merrimack.The New Hampshire Plating…
-
A new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists says hundreds of coastal Superfund sites – including several in New Hampshire – face new risks of…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency is out with a plan to clean up a hazardous waste site in downtown Berlin.The Chlor-Alkali Superfund site sits on the…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency will move forward on a plan to cap toxic waste at a former industrial site in Nashua.In a recently released cleanup…
-
Officials in Kingston say they’ll wait for more data before taking action on potential water contamination around a long-dormant Superfund site.The Ottati…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency says it will review the safety of four New Hampshire Superfund sites in 2019.This year's reviews, which happen every…
-
Most of New Hampshire’s riverside mills and factories have closed. But they’ve left their mark - and in some cases, a lot of toxic waste.For decades,…