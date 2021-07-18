-
New Hampshire wants the Air Force to cover the cost of drinking water assistance for three homes near the former Pease Air Base with PFAS chemical…
People near Pease Tradeport may hear the Air National Guard's “Giant Voice” warning system as part of a training exercise in the next few days.Pease…
A new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists says hundreds of coastal Superfund sites – including several in New Hampshire – face new risks of…
A new bill sponsored by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen would help military families get tested for PFAS chemical exposure.The proposal would cover people who are or…
A major defense spending package will not include two key regulations for toxic PFAS chemicals – which have polluted water across New Hampshire.The…
Federal researchers are now recruiting for a first-of-its-kind health study on PFAS chemical exposure in drinking water at Pease International Tradeport.…
Officials will cut the ribbon Tuesday on a major water treatment plant at Pease International Tradeport.The new system will scrub PFAS chemicals out of…
Some local officials are worried the state is moving too fast on new regulations to limit PFAS chemicals in drinking water.New Hampshire environmental…
The airports in Manchester and Portsmouth will receive a combined $18 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements.Most of that money will…
People who say they were exposed to PFAS chemicals at what’s now Pease International Tradeport are suing a group of chemical companies.The federal…