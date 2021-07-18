-
Federal officials say they’ve definitively linked three contaminated water wells in Greenland to the Seacoast’s Coakley Landfill Superfund site.The…
A new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists says hundreds of coastal Superfund sites – including several in New Hampshire – face new risks of…
The Coakley Landfill will soon get treatment and cleanup from New Hampshire's Department of Environmental Services.Governor Sununu signed a bill Friday…
Regulators say there aren't unsafe or increasing levels of PFAS chemical contamination in drinking water wells around the Seacoast's Coakley Landfill.But…
A Superior Court judge says New Hampshire's right-to-know laws should apply to the towns and businesses in charge of cleaning up the Coakley Landfill…
Officials say fish in a brook near the Coakley Landfill Superfund site are not a risk to public health.Berry’s Brook was found to contain dangerously high…
The Environmental Protection Agency isn't convinced that Coakley Landfill's cap may be putting harmful chemicals into a nearby brook.The agency asked for…
In the first congressional district G.O.P. primary, Eddie Edwards opts out of a debate with Andy Sanborn. A federal judge nixes New Hampshire's absentee…
New data is shedding light on the possible source of PFAS chemical contamination at the Coakley Landfill Superfund site on the Seacoast.The data comes…
The Coakley Landfill on New Hampshire’s Seacoast is back in the headlines, more than 30 years after it became a Superfund site.Neighbors are again worried…