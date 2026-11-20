People in New Hampshire who have Medicaid health insurance through Granite Advantage have another six months before they need to prove they are meeting work requirements or qualify for an exemption.

Originally, work requirements were set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2027.

The Trump administration offered states the option to take a six-month pause earlier this week.

Lori Weaver, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said the state Legislature’s Health and Human Services oversight committee has officially approved her department’s move to use the “hold harmless” option.

“This would ensure Granite Advantage members do not lose coverage solely for failing to meet the new work requirements. Members must continue to meet all other eligibility requirements to maintain their benefits,” Weaver said in a statement Friday.

Weaver said the state would continue to work with the legislative oversight committee to ensure state and federal laws are upheld, while taking steps to make sure people do not lose coverage during the six-month period.

Granite Advantage enrollees must prove they have either worked, volunteered or been in school for 80 hours a month in order to receive benefits, unless they meet certain exemptions, such as being “medically frail,” following changes to the program passed under the One Big Beautiful Bill in 2025.

Roughly 46,900 people are enrolled in the state’s Granite Advantage program. Residents who qualify include those with low incomes, disabilities, or who are pregnant.

Both the state and healthcare providers have been racing to set up systems to prove eligibility and inform patients about the process, even as the specifics of the new requirements keep changing.

For example, recently, thedefinition of medical frailty changed after a federal judge ruled on Oct. 29 that the Trump administration’s interpretation of the definition was too narrow. The state was informed in early November.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services held an information session to update people on the new rules, and how the state was planning to verify medical frailty.

“It is recommended that we make it as little burdensome on the beneficiary and on the medical providers as possible,” said Jonathan Ballard, chief medical officer at the state health department. The department plans to use information in an enrollees’ medical record to automatically determine if they are eligible for an exemption.

Meanwhile, healthcare providers have set up lunch support groups and hired new employees to prepare for the new requirements.