Feeling the pinch this Thanksgiving? Your NH neighbors are here to help.
People across New Hampshire are rallying to make sure their fellow Granite Staters don't have to spend Thanksgiving hungry — or alone.
We rounded up a list of places where you can gather for a free Thanksgiving meal, pick up donated ingredients or arrange a delivery order.
If you'd like to pay it forward, there are also plenty of options. (See the Where to give back section below.)
While we tried to capture as many resources and as many regions of the state as possible, we know we might have missed a few.
If there's another local event or resource that should be on our list, please send us an email.
Please note: We have excluded events that happened before Nov. 20 and those with registration deadlines that have already passed.
For Thanksgiving and beyond, we're wondering: Do your holiday spending plans look different this year? We're reporting on how rising cost of living expenses are affecting New Hampshire residents, and we'd welcome your perspective. Email us at voices@nhpr.org, or follow the instructions here to send us a voice memo.
Want more free resources and information about your community in your inbox? Sign up for The Rundown newsletter.
Free dinners, meal boxes and community events
Statewide
Many American Legion Posts and VFW Posts are offering free meals for veterans and their families:
Merrimack Valley
Windmill Family Restaurant
172 Loudon Rd.
- Nov. 26,11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sit-down, pickup, and delivery.
- Call 603 225-0600 for more details, to place a pickup order or to arrange a delivery.
Southern Tier
Rock Church Plaistow
90 Newton Rd, Plaistow
- Nov. 22, 2 to 4 p.m.
- Sit-down meal, RSVP encouraged
- More information
Saint Raphael Parish
103 Walker St. Manchester
- Nov. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Sit-down meal, no sign-up required
- More information
Blessed Sacrament Parish
14 Elm St. Manchester
- Nov. 26, noon to 2 p.m.
- Sit-down meal, RSVP by Nov. 24 at 603-622-5445
- More information
Bethany Chapel
54 Newbury Rd., Manchester
- Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.
- Sit-down meal, no sign-up required
Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter
2 Quincy St., Nashua
- Nov. 20, 23, 24 and 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Pick up boxes of Thanksgiving ingredients, no sign-up required
- More information
Harbor Care Health & Wellness Center
45 High St., Nashua
- Nov. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sit-down meal, no sign-up required
- More information
Monadnock Region
The Optimist Cafe
16 Colls Farm Rd., Jaffrey
- Nov. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Dine-in meal
- RSVPs encouraged: 603-593-5389 or keith@theoptimistcafe.com
- More information
Keene Assembly of God
121 Park Ave., Keene
- Nov. 26, 11:30 a.m to 3 p.m.
- Sit-down or take-home meal
- Must call in advance for pickup orders: 603-357-3677
- More information
Fall Mountain Food Shelf
1 Scale Lane, Walpole
- Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pick-up meal boxes, no sign-up required
- More information
Upper Valley
RedCan
129 South Main Street, White River Junction, Vermont
- Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to noon
- Takeout meals, no dine-in
- More information, call 802-478-4766 or email info@redcanvt.com with questions
UCC of Orford
617 Main St., Orford
- Nov. 26, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
- Dine-in or delivered meals
- Sign up for delivery by Nov. 25 by emailing jjsousamasnry@gmail.com
- More information
Disnard Elementary School
160 Hanover St., Claremont
- Nov. 26, dinner served at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
- Sit-down meal for any Claremont School District families
- RSVP by Nov. 20
- More information, contact 603-543-4260 with questions
Trinity Church
120 Broad St., Claremont
- Nov. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Sit-down meal
- More information, email babystepsnh@gmail.com with questions
Lakes Region
Restoration Acres Farm
91 Corliss Hill Road, Meredith
- Ongoing
- Carry-out prepared meals
- More information, call 603-998-2084 with questions
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul
1269 Union Ave., Laconia
- Nov. 21 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Nov. 23 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Food basket pickup, sign up here
- More information
Yankee Smokehouse and The Wooden Spoon
2345 White Mountain Highway, West Ossipee
- Nov. 26, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Sit-down meal, free to attend but donations are also accepted
- More information, call 207-461-2283 with questions
Ashland Community Church
55 Main St., Ashland
- Nov. 26, 12 to 1:30 p.m.
- Sit-down meal, advance sign-up is encouraged
- Volunteers are welcome to contribute food
- More information
St. Andrew's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church
678 Whittier Road, Tamworth
- Nov. 26, activities begin at 11 a.m., meal served at 1 p.m.
- More information
First Congregational Church
115 S. Main St., Wolfeboro
- Nov. 26, appetizers served at 2 p.m., dinner at 4 p.m.
- Sit-down meal, sign-ups are encouraged but not required
- More information, call 603-569-1555 with questions
Mumma Christy's Pizza & Sub
2250 White Mountain Hwy, Center Ossipee
- Nov. 26, 3 to 6 p.m.
- Dine-in or pick-up meal
- More information
Seacoast
Hampton United Methodist Church
525 Lafayette Rd. (Rt.1), Hampton
- Nov. 26, noon
- Sit-down, take out or delivery meals
- Reservations are required, call 603-926-2702
- More information
Portsmouth Rotary
St. Nicholas Greek Church, 40 Andrew Jarvis Dr., Portsmouth
- Nov. 26, 12 to 3 p.m.
- Sit-down or delivery meals
- Call 603-702-9747 or email rotarythanksgiving@gmail.com to schedule
- More information
North Country
Warren Village School
11 School St, Warren
- Nov. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m.
- Sit-down, pickup, and delivery meals
- Call 603-764-5780 or email administrator@warren-nh.com to sign up
- Volunteer opportunities also available
- More information
White Horse Recovery
45 Union St., Littleton
- Nov. 24, at 2 p.m.
- Sit-down meal, no sign-up required
- More information, call 603-651-1411 with questions
Colebrook Area Food Pantry
147 Main St., Colebrook
- Nov. 27 at 2 p.m.
- Sit-down, pickup, and delivery available
- Call 603-717-7617 or email colebrookfoodpantry@gmail.com to sign up
- More information
Where to give back
New Hampshire Food Bank, local food pantries and related resources
- Use this online tool to “shop” for specific items to donate to local food pantries, or just make a monetary donation.
- Learn how to host your own food drive.
- You can also look for food assistance resources in your community, and contact them to see how you can help.
Note: NHPR is a longtime New Hampshire Food Bank partner, but they have no influence over our news coverage.
96.5 Live Free Country’s ‘Tons of Turkeys’
Manchester, Bedford and Goffstown
- Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Drop off turkeys for the New Hampshire Food Bank at participating Hannaford locations
- More information
Rollinsford Farmer’s Market
141 Rollins Rd., Rollinsford
- Nov. 21 and Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Drop off non-perishable items to support local food pantries
- More information
Stella’s, The Islander and June’s
50 Pointe Pl #33, Dover
52 Main St, New Castle
171 Main Street, Newmarket
- Through Nov. 22
- Get a free drip coffee when you bring a non-perishable food donation to any of these locations.
- More information
Turf Depot Food Drive
288 North Broadway, Salem150 Nashua Road, Londonderry
39 Londonderry Turnpike Rd., Hooksett
- Through Nov. 23
- Drop off donations at any Turf Depot location
- More information
Aroma Joe’s November Food Bank Drive
Manchester, Goffstown, Hooksett, Amherst and Nashua
- Through Nov. 30
- Get a free drink coupon when you donate at least two non-perishable items at participating Aroma Joe’s locations
- More information
Stratham Food Drive
100 Academic Way, Stratham
- Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Donations will support End 68 Hours of Hunger - Exeter
- More information
YMCA of Greater Manchester Donation Boxes
30 Mechanic St., Manchester
650 Elm St. Ste 600, Manchester
670 N Commercial St. #103, Manchester
116 Goffstown Back Rd., Goffstown
- Donations of non-perishable food items are accepted year-round at the above locations. (For priority items, see this Amazon wishlist and this food pantry flier.)
- More information
Cans on the Counter
224 Main St., Loudon
- Ongoing throughout November and December
- Drop off canned goods at Finest Kind Cleaning Company to support the New Hampshire Food Bank, or make a donation during a scheduled cleaning.
- More information
Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger
Participating supermarkets
- Donate gift cards or set aside a portion of eligible purchases to support local food pantries
- More information