We rounded up a list of places where you can gather for a free Thanksgiving meal, pick up donated ingredients or arrange a delivery order.

If you'd like to pay it forward, there are also plenty of options. (See the Where to give back section below.)

While we tried to capture as many resources and as many regions of the state as possible, we know we might have missed a few.

If there's another local event or resource that should be on our list, please send us an email.

Please note: We have excluded events that happened before Nov. 20 and those with registration deadlines that have already passed.

For Thanksgiving and beyond, we're wondering: Do your holiday spending plans look different this year? We're reporting on how rising cost of living expenses are affecting New Hampshire residents, and we'd welcome your perspective. Email us at voices@nhpr.org, or follow the instructions here to send us a voice memo.

Want more free resources and information about your community in your inbox? Sign up for The Rundown newsletter.

Free dinners, meal boxes and community events

Statewide

Many American Legion Posts and VFW Posts are offering free meals for veterans and their families:



Find your local American Legion Post here

Find your local VFW post here

Merrimack Valley

Windmill Family Restaurant

172 Loudon Rd.



Nov. 26,11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sit-down, pickup, and delivery.

Call 603 225-0600 for more details, to place a pickup order or to arrange a delivery.

Southern Tier

Rock Church Plaistow

90 Newton Rd, Plaistow



Nov. 22, 2 to 4 p.m.

Sit-down meal, RSVP encouraged

More information

Saint Raphael Parish

103 Walker St. Manchester



Nov. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sit-down meal, no sign-up required

More information

Blessed Sacrament Parish

14 Elm St. Manchester



Nov. 26, noon to 2 p.m.

Sit-down meal, RSVP by Nov. 24 at 603-622-5445

More information

Bethany Chapel

54 Newbury Rd., Manchester

Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.

Sit-down meal, no sign-up required

Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter

2 Quincy St., Nashua

Nov. 20, 23, 24 and 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Pick up boxes of Thanksgiving ingredients, no sign-up required

More information

Harbor Care Health & Wellness Center

45 High St., Nashua

Nov. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sit-down meal, no sign-up required

More information

Monadnock Region

The Optimist Cafe

16 Colls Farm Rd., Jaffrey

Nov. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dine-in meal

RSVPs encouraged: 603-593-5389 or keith@theoptimistcafe.com

More information

Keene Assembly of God

121 Park Ave., Keene

Nov. 26, 11:30 a.m to 3 p.m.

Sit-down or take-home meal

Must call in advance for pickup orders: 603-357-3677

More information

Fall Mountain Food Shelf

1 Scale Lane, Walpole

Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pick-up meal boxes, no sign-up required

More information

Upper Valley

RedCan

129 South Main Street, White River Junction, Vermont

Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to noon

Takeout meals, no dine-in

More information, call 802-478-4766 or email info@redcanvt.com with questions

UCC of Orford

617 Main St., Orford

Nov. 26, 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Dine-in or delivered meals

Sign up for delivery by Nov. 25 by emailing jjsousamasnry@gmail.com

More information

Disnard Elementary School

160 Hanover St., Claremont

Nov. 26, dinner served at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Sit-down meal for any Claremont School District families

RSVP by Nov. 20

More information, contact 603-543-4260 with questions

Trinity Church

120 Broad St., Claremont

Nov. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sit-down meal

More information, email babystepsnh@gmail.com with questions

Lakes Region

Restoration Acres Farm

91 Corliss Hill Road, Meredith

Ongoing

Carry-out prepared meals

More information, call 603-998-2084 with questions

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

1269 Union Ave., Laconia

Nov. 21 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Nov. 23 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Food basket pickup, sign up here

More information

Yankee Smokehouse and The Wooden Spoon

2345 White Mountain Highway, West Ossipee

Nov. 26, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sit-down meal, free to attend but donations are also accepted

More information, call 207-461-2283 with questions

Ashland Community Church

55 Main St., Ashland

Nov. 26, 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Sit-down meal, advance sign-up is encouraged

Volunteers are welcome to contribute food

More information

St. Andrew's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church

678 Whittier Road, Tamworth

Nov. 26, activities begin at 11 a.m., meal served at 1 p.m.

More information

First Congregational Church

115 S. Main St., Wolfeboro

Nov. 26, appetizers served at 2 p.m., dinner at 4 p.m.

Sit-down meal, sign-ups are encouraged but not required

More information, call 603-569-1555 with questions

Mumma Christy's Pizza & Sub

2250 White Mountain Hwy, Center Ossipee

Nov. 26, 3 to 6 p.m.

Dine-in or pick-up meal

More information

Seacoast

Hampton United Methodist Church

525 Lafayette Rd. (Rt.1), Hampton

Nov. 26, noon

Sit-down, take out or delivery meals

Reservations are required, call 603-926-2702

More information

Portsmouth Rotary

St. Nicholas Greek Church, 40 Andrew Jarvis Dr., Portsmouth

Nov. 26, 12 to 3 p.m.

Sit-down or delivery meals

Call 603-702-9747 or email rotarythanksgiving@gmail.com to schedule

More information

North Country

Warren Village School

11 School St, Warren

Nov. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Sit-down, pickup, and delivery meals

Call 603-764-5780 or email administrator@warren-nh.com to sign up

Volunteer opportunities also available

More information

White Horse Recovery

45 Union St., Littleton

Nov. 24, at 2 p.m.

Sit-down meal, no sign-up required

More information, call 603-651-1411 with questions

Colebrook Area Food Pantry

147 Main St., Colebrook

Nov. 27 at 2 p.m.

Sit-down, pickup, and delivery available

Call 603-717-7617 or email colebrookfoodpantry@gmail.com to sign up

More information

Where to give back

New Hampshire Food Bank, local food pantries and related resources

Use this online tool to “shop” for specific items to donate to local food pantries, or just make a monetary donation.

Learn how to host your own food drive.

You can also look for food assistance resources in your community, and contact them to see how you can help.

Note: NHPR is a longtime New Hampshire Food Bank partner, but they have no influence over our news coverage.

96.5 Live Free Country’s ‘Tons of Turkeys’

Manchester, Bedford and Goffstown

Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drop off turkeys for the New Hampshire Food Bank at participating Hannaford locations

More information

Rollinsford Farmer’s Market

141 Rollins Rd., Rollinsford

Nov. 21 and Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drop off non-perishable items to support local food pantries

More information

Stella’s, The Islander and June’s

50 Pointe Pl #33, Dover

52 Main St, New Castle

171 Main Street, Newmarket

Through Nov. 22

Get a free drip coffee when you bring a non-perishable food donation to any of these locations.

More information

Turf Depot Food Drive

288 North Broadway, Salem150 Nashua Road, Londonderry

39 Londonderry Turnpike Rd., Hooksett

Through Nov. 23

Drop off donations at any Turf Depot location

More information

Aroma Joe’s November Food Bank Drive

Manchester, Goffstown, Hooksett, Amherst and Nashua

Through Nov. 30

Get a free drink coupon when you donate at least two non-perishable items at participating Aroma Joe’s locations

More information

Stratham Food Drive

100 Academic Way, Stratham

Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations will support End 68 Hours of Hunger - Exeter

More information

YMCA of Greater Manchester Donation Boxes

30 Mechanic St., Manchester

650 Elm St. Ste 600, Manchester

670 N Commercial St. #103, Manchester

116 Goffstown Back Rd., Goffstown

Cans on the Counter

224 Main St., Loudon

Ongoing throughout November and December

Drop off canned goods at Finest Kind Cleaning Company to support the New Hampshire Food Bank, or make a donation during a scheduled cleaning.

More information

Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger

Participating supermarkets