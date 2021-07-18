-
Tens Of Thousands Of N.H. Residents Are At Risk Of Losing Medicaid Coverage. Here's What They Need To Know.Over 70,000 N.H. residents are at risk of losing their Medicaid coverage when the federal public health emergency protections are expected to conclude at the end of this year.
-
Lawmakers voted today on the state’s budget, which is now heading to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk. But the adult dental benefit insured through Medicaid…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown business operations across the state for a loop. It has also exacerbated long standing inequality. Both have come to a…
-
Another sign of the economic toll of the coronavirus: The number of individuals on Medicaid in New Hampshire has increased by 16.8% since the beginning of…
-
The New Hampshire State Senate approved a bipartisan bill on Thursday to help schools get reimbursed for providing medicaid-eligible services. The bill…
-
The owner and employees of a Rochester taxi company have been charged with defrauding the state's Medicaid program.The owner and employees of Frank's Taxi…
-
New Hampshire is one of 10 states selected by the Trump administration to receive a Medicaid grant aimed at improving treatment for pregnant mothers…
-
Governor Sununu signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at streamlining the process for schools to recoup costs of providing Medicaid-eligible…
-
State health officials say they are planning to apply for a waiver from the federal government that would loosen restrictions on how Medicaid dollars…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services are scrambling to help schools comply with Medicaid reimbursement rules to…