Democrats in the New Hampshire House of Representatives voted Wednesday to repeal the state's work requirement for people who receive health insurance…
A committee of New Hampshire House lawmakers is calling for the repeal of the state's Medicaid work requirement.The controversial change to the state's…
More than $4 million in state and federal money was spent rolling out a Medicaid work requirement in New Hampshire that was later struck down by a federal…
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says it will appeal a federal judge's ruling that blocked the implementation of the state’s Medicaid work…
State officials say they are halting their efforts to educate people about a new Medicaid work requirement, now that a federal judge has blocked its…
A federal judge has blocked the implementation of New Hampshire's Medicaid work requirement.The ruling reverses a move by the Trump administration that…
Oral arguments are scheduled Tuesday morning in a federal lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's Medicaid work requirement.The class-action lawsuit charges…
The Executive Council shoots down the nomination of Attorney General Gordon McDonald to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. Two-thirds of Medicaid recipients…
Ever since New Hampshire’s Medicaid work requirement was approved by the Trump administration last November, critics have warned it would be plagued by…
During the first month of a new Medicaid work requirement in New Hampshire, nearly 17,000 recipients were out of compliance, prompting Gov. Chris Sununu…