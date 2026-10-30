NH News Recap: What to know before you vote

With the midterm election just days away, candidate's positions on key issues have solidified. The time has come to brush up on the races and what you need to know before you head to the polls Tuesday.

Data centers and artificial intelligence have emerged as top issues for voters and candidates this year. This week on the New Hampshire News Recap, NHPR reporter Kate Dario gives us a rundown on where the candidates for major races stand on these issues.

As voters start to turn their attention from learning about candidates to casting their ballots, election security is taking center stage.

NHPR Senior Reporter Todd Bookman spoke with election officials about what they expect to see Tuesday and he brings us the overview.

NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers talks us through major political races and where things stand heading into the week of the election.

If you still have questions about who is running or how to vote in your town, catch up on NHPR's election coverage and voter guides here.

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