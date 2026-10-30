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NH News Recap: What to know before you vote

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Clare ShanahanOlivia Comolli
Published October 30, 2026 at 9:54 AM EDT
Concord, NH, Ward 4 polling location at the Green Street Community Center. Zoey Knox photo.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Concord, NH, Ward 4 polling location at the Green Street Community Center. Zoey Knox photo.

With the midterm election just days away, candidate's positions on key issues have solidified. The time has come to brush up on the races and what you need to know before you head to the polls Tuesday.

Data centers and artificial intelligence have emerged as top issues for voters and candidates this year. This week on the New Hampshire News Recap, NHPR reporter Kate Dario gives us a rundown on where the candidates for major races stand on these issues.

As voters start to turn their attention from learning about candidates to casting their ballots, election security is taking center stage.

NHPR Senior Reporter Todd Bookman spoke with election officials about what they expect to see Tuesday and he brings us the overview.

NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers talks us through major political races and where things stand heading into the week of the election.

If you still have questions about who is running or how to vote in your town, catch up on NHPR's election coverage and voter guides here.

Guests:

  • NHPR Reporter Kate Dario
  • NHPR Senior Reporter Todd Bookman
  • NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers

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NH News N.H. News RecapElections 2026Artificial IntelligencePoliticsmorning edition
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Clare Shanahan
As the Morning Edition producer, I aim to make sure listeners start their day with the most important, interesting and entertaining news told with accuracy and integrity. I believe in telling complex stories, platforming different voices and doing my part to keep New Hampshire listeners informed on the issues that impact their lives.
See stories by Clare Shanahan
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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