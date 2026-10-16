NH News Recap: Elections overview and school funding changes

Just over two weeks out from the midterm election, more news on statewide races and candidates is rushing in every day.

On the New Hampshire News Recap, NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers breaks down the news we need to know in the final push toward Election Day.

Other stories this week:



A state law updating the controversial education freedom account program has gone into effect, requiring school districts to admit EFA students into classes and extracurricular activities without charging tuition.

And, a little music from Concord-based rock band, Lee and Dr. G. The group recently stopped by to perform Live in Studio D.

Guests:

