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NH News Recap: Elections overview and school funding changes

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Clare Shanahan
Published October 16, 2026 at 10:54 AM EDT
Vote pin in NH
Casey McDermott
/
NHPR
I voted sticker at the polls in New Hampshire.

Just over two weeks out from the midterm election, more news on statewide races and candidates is rushing in every day.

On the New Hampshire News Recap, NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers breaks down the news we need to know in the final push toward Election Day.

Other stories this week:

  • A state law updating the controversial education freedom account program has gone into effect, requiring school districts to admit EFA students into classes and extracurricular activities without charging tuition.
  • And, a little music from Concord-based rock band, Lee and Dr. G. The group recently stopped by to perform Live in Studio D.

Guests:

  • NHPR reporter Josh Rogers
  • New Hampshire Bulletin reporter Ethan DeWitt.
The Latest From Our Politics Desk

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NH News N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Clare Shanahan
As the Morning Edition producer, I aim to make sure listeners start their day with the most important, interesting and entertaining news told with accuracy and integrity. I believe in telling complex stories, platforming different voices and doing my part to keep New Hampshire listeners informed on the issues that impact their lives.
See stories by Clare Shanahan
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