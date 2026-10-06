© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR’s Leadership Circle and help protect trustworthy journalism in New Hampshire.
Live From Studio D

NH band Lee and Dr. G stop by Studio D for head-banging, soul-healing rock

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Comolli
Published October 6, 2026 at 11:18 AM EDT
Lee and Dr. G perform at the Bank of NH stage in Concord, New Hampshire
Bank of New Hampshire Stage
Lee and Dr. G perform at the Bank of NH stage in Concord, New Hampshire

Floor-shaking, head-banging, and unpredictable, the band Lee and Dr. G defy the bounds of traditional rock, blending psychedelic jams with blues rhythms.

Guitarist Lee Durham and lead singer Dr. Brandon Gauthier are longtime Concord residents. They recently stopped by NHPR’s Studio D to share some songs and their love of playing music. Their bass player Demetrios Tsaros and drummer Mark Baldasaro came along for the ride.

Catch the latest Live from Studio D in it's entirety on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

Set List

  • Cross the Line
  • 72 Hours Blues
  • Baby Wants Me Gone
  • The Crow Knows

Lee and Dr. G will perform October 16th at the BNH Stage in Concord, N.H.
Tags
Arts & Culture NHPR MusicLive From Studio Dlive musicRock
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.