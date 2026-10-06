NH band Lee and Dr. G stop by Studio D for head-banging, soul-healing rock
Floor-shaking, head-banging, and unpredictable, the band Lee and Dr. G defy the bounds of traditional rock, blending psychedelic jams with blues rhythms.
Guitarist Lee Durham and lead singer Dr. Brandon Gauthier are longtime Concord residents. They recently stopped by NHPR’s Studio D to share some songs and their love of playing music. Their bass player Demetrios Tsaros and drummer Mark Baldasaro came along for the ride.
Catch the latest Live from Studio D in it's entirety on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.
Set List
- Cross the Line
- 72 Hours Blues
- Baby Wants Me Gone
- The Crow Knows
Lee and Dr. G will perform October 16th at the BNH Stage in Concord, N.H.