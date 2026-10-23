© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your business by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

NH News Recap: Health insurance changes and a new season of Bear Brook

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Clare ShanahanOlivia Comolli
Published October 23, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT
Advocates for Medicaid services participated in a "Hands Off Medicaid" rally outside the New Hamsphire State House on June 26, 2025. (Dan Tuohy photo)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Advocates for Medicaid services participated in a "Hands Off Medicaid" rally outside the New Hamsphire State House on June 26, 2025. (Dan Tuohy photo)

A new rule requiring people who receive Medicaid through the state's Granite Advantage program to prove that they spend at least 80 hours a month working, volunteering or in school could leave thousands in New Hampshire without insurance coverage.

On the New Hampshire News Recap, NHPR Health and Equity Reporter Olivia Richardson breaks down the changes based on a new report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. Healthcare providers say that the rules may have a big impact on patients.

Other stories this week:

  • Medicare Advantage options are expected to be limited, but available, in Coos and Carroll counties next year. The exact details of what insurance options people 65 and older may have are not yet clear, though the window to enroll for Medicare for next year is open.
  • And, NHPR Senior Reporter and Document team Producer Jason Moon joins us to talk about the latest season of his podcast, Bear Brook. The first two episodes of the show's newest season, called A Private Matter, launched Wednesday. For this season, Moon looked into the disappearance of an Epsom Christmas tree farmer with dementia whose wife never reported him missing.

Guests:

  • NHPR Health and Equity Reporter Olivia Richardson
  • NHPR Senior Reporter and Producer Jason Moon
Top stories

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News NH NewsN.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Clare Shanahan
As the Morning Edition producer, I aim to make sure listeners start their day with the most important, interesting and entertaining news told with accuracy and integrity. I believe in telling complex stories, platforming different voices and doing my part to keep New Hampshire listeners informed on the issues that impact their lives.
See stories by Clare Shanahan
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.