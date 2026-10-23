NH News Recap: Health insurance changes and a new season of Bear Brook

A new rule requiring people who receive Medicaid through the state's Granite Advantage program to prove that they spend at least 80 hours a month working, volunteering or in school could leave thousands in New Hampshire without insurance coverage.

On the New Hampshire News Recap, NHPR Health and Equity Reporter Olivia Richardson breaks down the changes based on a new report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. Healthcare providers say that the rules may have a big impact on patients.

Other stories this week:



Medicare Advantage options are expected to be limited, but available, in Coos and Carroll counties next year. The exact details of what insurance options people 65 and older may have are not yet clear, though the window to enroll for Medicare for next year is open.

And, NHPR Senior Reporter and Document team Producer Jason Moon joins us to talk about the latest season of his podcast, Bear Brook. The first two episodes of the show's newest season, called A Private Matter, launched Wednesday. For this season, Moon looked into the disappearance of an Epsom Christmas tree farmer with dementia whose wife never reported him missing.

Guests:

