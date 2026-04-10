NH News Recap: Ayotte and Trump admin push for more nuclear power development
Gov. Kelly Ayotte has expressed interest in expanding nuclear development in New Hampshire with the help of the federal government. But there are still questions about the local effects of nuclear power, including how to safely handle nuclear waste.
The crew aboard NASA's Artemis II mission is due to splash down to Earth following a record-breaking trip around the moon. What can we learn from this mission?
We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Molly Rains, New Hampshire Bulletin
- John Gianforte, University of New Hampshire
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
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The state's energy department indicated they were interested in supporting advanced nuclear reactors, and were less interested in in several other forms of development identified by the federal government as possible aspects of a campus — including spent fuel storage, fuel processing or reprocessing, data center construction, advanced manufacturing, and more.
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The devices, also called “portable solar,” consist of standalone solar panels that can be plugged into a wall outlet. They feed electricity back into the home, offsetting some electricity use.
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Recent social media posts prompted the rare disciplinary referral, but House Speaker Sherman Packard says he's fielded complaints about Rep. Travis Corcoran for more than a year.
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Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed the new law last week. Critics say it will make it harder for some voters to cast ballots.
More New Hampshire headlines: