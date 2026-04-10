NH News Recap: Ayotte and Trump admin push for more nuclear power development

Gov. Kelly Ayotte has expressed interest in expanding nuclear development in New Hampshire with the help of the federal government. But there are still questions about the local effects of nuclear power, including how to safely handle nuclear waste.

The crew aboard NASA's Artemis II mission is due to splash down to Earth following a record-breaking trip around the moon. What can we learn from this mission?

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests: