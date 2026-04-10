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NH News Recap: Ayotte and Trump admin push for more nuclear power development

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published April 10, 2026 at 8:28 AM EDT
Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant

Gov. Kelly Ayotte has expressed interest in expanding nuclear development in New Hampshire with the help of the federal government. But there are still questions about the local effects of nuclear power, including how to safely handle nuclear waste.

The crew aboard NASA's Artemis II mission is due to splash down to Earth following a record-breaking trip around the moon. What can we learn from this mission?

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Molly Rains, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • John Gianforte, University of New Hampshire
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Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
I oversee NHPR’s news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I support our show producers and hosts in bringing listeners in depth conversations and stories on the latest news and culture in New Hampshire. I believe in community driven storytelling and connecting with Granite Staters to learn more about what it's like for them living in New Hampshire. I’m interested in conversations and stories that show the impact of policy decisions and hold those in power to account.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
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