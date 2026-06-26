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NH News Recap: The future of nuclear development in NH; GOP Senate hopefuls debate

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Michelle Liu
Published June 26, 2026 at 10:10 AM EDT
A view of Seabrook Station from the docks near the Harbor Master's property
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Seabrook Station nuclear power plant

Energy industry representatives and state officials gathered this week in Portsmouth to begin to shape a plan for more nuclear development in New Hampshire. This comes after Gov. Kelly Ayotte pushed for more nuclear energy earlier this spring.

Also this week, Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate met for their first debate. In Hampton. John E. Sununu and Scott Brown both made their cases before a large crowd full of party activists.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the NH News Recap.

This week’s guests on the NH News Recap:

  • Kate Dario, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
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Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Michelle Liu
As the All Things Considered producer, my goal is to bring different voices on air, to provide new perspectives, amplify solutions, and break down complex issues so our listeners have the information they need to navigate daily life in New Hampshire. I also want to explore how communities and the state can work to—and have worked to—create solutions to the state’s housing crisis.
See stories by Michelle Liu
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