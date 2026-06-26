NH News Recap: The future of nuclear development in NH; GOP Senate hopefuls debate

Energy industry representatives and state officials gathered this week in Portsmouth to begin to shape a plan for more nuclear development in New Hampshire. This comes after Gov. Kelly Ayotte pushed for more nuclear energy earlier this spring.

Also this week, Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate met for their first debate . In Hampton. John E. Sununu and Scott Brown both made their cases before a large crowd full of party activists.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the NH News Recap.

This week’s guests on the NH News Recap :