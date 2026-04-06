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New law expands the list of crimes prohibiting a person from teaching in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published April 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
The old office building for the New Hampshire Department of Education
Sarah Gibson
/
NHPR
The New Hampshire Department of Education oversees teacher credentialing, conducts investigations, and occasionally revokes or suspends teacher licenses. A new law would expand the number of disqualifying crimes.

Individuals who have faked their academic record or committed domestic violence or negligent homicide cannot teach in a New Hampshire public school under a new state law.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed legislation last week that adds those crimes — as well as robbery and felony-level assault — to the list of offenses that would disqualify a person from obtaining a teaching credential from the state.

A New Hampshire Department of Education official told lawmakers the agency would pause a teacher application if someone was charged but not convicted of a disqualifying crime. If the person was cleared, the agency would resume processing the application.

The legislation cleared the House and Senate earlier this year with little debate.
NH News
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

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