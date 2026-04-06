New law expands the list of crimes prohibiting a person from teaching in NH

Individuals who have faked their academic record or committed domestic violence or negligent homicide cannot teach in a New Hampshire public school under a new state law.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed legislation last week that adds those crimes — as well as robbery and felony-level assault — to the list of offenses that would disqualify a person from obtaining a teaching credential from the state.

A New Hampshire Department of Education official told lawmakers the agency would pause a teacher application if someone was charged but not convicted of a disqualifying crime. If the person was cleared, the agency would resume processing the application.

The legislation cleared the House and Senate earlier this year with little debate.