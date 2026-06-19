NH News Recap: Lakes fight against invasive aquatic plants; a check in with NH World Cup fans

Casella Waste Systems withdrew a wetlands permit this week for a proposed landfill in Dalton, near Forest Lake. The project has been controversial for several years and in 2024, Gov. Kelly Ayotte ran on opposing a landfill in the area.

In other environmental news, dozens of lakes across New Hampshire this summer are facing infestations of invasive aquatic plants . These plants can threaten native wildlife, harm water quality and make lake recreation difficult.

And we check in on local World Cup fans as the tournament continues.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the NH News Recap.

This week’s guests on the NH News Recap :

