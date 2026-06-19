© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

NH News Recap: Lakes fight against invasive aquatic plants; a check in with NH World Cup fans

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Michelle Liu
Published June 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. NHPR photo by Robert Garrova. NHPR.org
Robert Garrova
/
NHPR
Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. NHPR photo by Robert Garrova. NHPR.org

Casella Waste Systems withdrew a wetlands permit this week for a proposed landfill in Dalton, near Forest Lake. The project has been controversial for several years and in 2024, Gov. Kelly Ayotte ran on opposing a landfill in the area.

In other environmental news, dozens of lakes across New Hampshire this summer are facing infestations of invasive aquatic plants. These plants can threaten native wildlife, harm water quality and make lake recreation difficult.

And we check in on local World Cup fans as the tournament continues.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the NH News Recap.

This week’s guests on the NH News Recap:

  • Molly Rains, NH Bulletin
  • Lau Guzmán, NHPR
Top stories in New Hampshire this week

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Michelle Liu
As the All Things Considered producer, my goal is to bring different voices on air, to provide new perspectives, amplify solutions, and break down complex issues so our listeners have the information they need to navigate daily life in New Hampshire. I also want to explore how communities and the state can work to—and have worked to—create solutions to the state’s housing crisis.
See stories by Michelle Liu
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.