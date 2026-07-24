NH News Recap: Electricity price hike explainer; a new baseball league of their own

The Northeast already has some of the highest electricity prices in the country, and global volatility and a new way to set rates means consumers will see a rate hike on Aug. 1.

We have more on this important consumer story, and tips to help mitigate the impact on your budget.

Another top story this week: Doctors and social workers in Cheshire County are working to help more people navigate end-of-life care with advance directives, including a living will, and to get them completed on the spot.

And a women’s professional baseball league will take the field in the United States for the first time in more than 70 years on Aug. 1. We talk to Beth Greenwood, catcher for the Boston Hunters, who grew up in New Hampshire, to learn more about the league.

Guests this week on the NH News Recap:

