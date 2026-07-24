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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

NH News Recap: Electricity price hike explainer; a new baseball league of their own

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Jessica Hunt
Published July 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Elizabeth Greenwood's baseball card from her days on the Amherst Giants in 2008. Today, Beth Greenwood is a professonal ball player, and is a catcher for the Boston Hunters in the Women's Pro Baseball League.
Courtesy of WPBL
Elizabeth Greenwood's baseball card from her days on the Amherst Giants in 2008. Today, Beth Greenwood is a professonal ball player, and is a catcher for the Boston Hunters in the Women's Pro Baseball League.

The Northeast already has some of the highest electricity prices in the country, and global volatility and a new way to set rates means consumers will see a rate hike on Aug. 1.

We have more on this important consumer story, and tips to help mitigate the impact on your budget.

Another top story this week: Doctors and social workers in Cheshire County are working to help more people navigate end-of-life care with advance directives, including a living will, and to get them completed on the spot.

And a women’s professional baseball league will take the field in the United States for the first time in more than 70 years on Aug. 1. We talk to Beth Greenwood, catcher for the Boston Hunters, who grew up in New Hampshire, to learn more about the league.

Guests this week on the NH News Recap:

  • Kate Dario, NHPR reporter
  • Jackie Harris, NHPR reporter
  • Beth Greenwood, Boston Hunters
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NH News ElectricityAdvance DirectivesBaseball
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
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