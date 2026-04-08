Is NH’s housing market cooling? Here’s what the data shows

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

New Hampshire’s housing market is showing early signs of stabilizing, though prices remain elevated and are far from what experts consider a balanced market.

In March, the median sales price for a single-family home in the state reached $530,000, marking a 1% increase compared to the same time last year. It is the smallest year-over-year gain since May 2023, according to data from the New Hampshire Association of Realtors (NHAR).

A closer look shows that on a month-to-month basis, median prices have inched slightly up or down, but are trending lower since the peak of $569,000 in July 2025. In addition, houses are staying on the market longer.

So far this year, houses have remained on the market an average of 44 days before they were sold, compared to 32 days on the market in 2024.

Still, housing experts caution that the market has not yet reached a point of stability.

“These numbers highlight a market that may be in transition,” said Josh Greenwald, president of the NHAR. “While the March data point to some moderation in price growth, the quarterly trend shows that demand still continues to outpace supply, keeping upward pressure on home prices.”

The last time New Hampshire experienced a balanced housing market—when the number of buyers and available homes were roughly equal—was back in October 2016.

Data from NHAR show that home prices varied across the state in March.

Merrimack County recorded a median home price of $482,450, while Rockingham County topped the list at $660,000. Coos County remained the most affordable by comparison, with a median home price of $240,000.

In the first quarter of 2026, from January through March, the median sales price for a single-family home was $530,000. This is up 3.9 percent from the same period in 2025, showing that home values are still on the rise.

Greenwald said that while more homes have come onto the market in recent years, inventory remains less than half of pre-pandemic levels.

In early 2026, roughly 1,400 homes were available each month on the market compared to around 3,600 in early 2019. The last time the market was balanced, there were 7,100 homes available.