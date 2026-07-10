NH News Recap: ‘Chronic dysfunction’ at YDC; the high court hires a political operative

A new report from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office concluded that poor leadership, staff shortages, and insufficient training combined to create serious safety issues for children inside the state’s youth detention center.

The AG was directed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte to investigate allegations of illegal restraints and an extended lockdown at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Lawmakers and an independent watchdog have also voiced concerns about the alleged abuse.

What’s next for the youth detention center? And will the report satisfy legislators? NHPR’s Annmarie Timmins joins The Recap to discuss the latest in this big story.

And why did the judicial branch hire a political operative to handle public relations?

NHPR’s Todd Bookman broke the story about a Concord lobbyist being hired by the New Hampshire judicial branch during a time of increased scrutiny for the court system. Periklis Karoutas, a lobbyist and consultant with deep ties to the Republican leaders in the Granite State, was hired at a monthly rate of $10,000 to help out the judiciary.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the NH News Recap .

Our guests: