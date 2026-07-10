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NH News Recap: ‘Chronic dysfunction’ at YDC; the high court hires a political operative

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Dan Tuohy
Published July 10, 2026 at 9:49 AM EDT
Lawmakers investigating abuse allegations at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester have made several recommendations, including replacing the director and increasing scrutiny of the Division for Children, Youth, and Families, which oversees the center.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Lawmakers investigating abuse allegations at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester have made several recommendations, including replacing the director and increasing scrutiny of the Division for Children, Youth, and Families, which oversees the center.

A new report from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office concluded that poor leadership, staff shortages, and insufficient training combined to create serious safety issues for children inside the state’s youth detention center.

The AG was directed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte to investigate allegations of illegal restraints and an extended lockdown at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Lawmakers and an independent watchdog have also voiced concerns about the alleged abuse.

What’s next for the youth detention center? And will the report satisfy legislators? NHPR’s Annmarie Timmins joins The Recap to discuss the latest in this big story.

And why did the judicial branch hire a political operative to handle public relations?

NHPR’s Todd Bookman broke the story about a Concord lobbyist being hired by the New Hampshire judicial branch during a time of increased scrutiny for the court system. Periklis Karoutas, a lobbyist and consultant with deep ties to the Republican leaders in the Granite State, was hired at a monthly rate of $10,000 to help out the judiciary.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the NH News Recap.

Our guests:

  • Annmarie Timmins, NHPR Senior Reporter, Youth and Education
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR Senior Reporter
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Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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