NH News Recap: Teachers give cellphone ban thumbs up; new sharks spotted off NE coast

This week on the NH News Recap, three stories that caught our attention:



A New Hampshire woman is caught up in the White House's crackdown on foreign-born nationals. The Department of Education surveys 1,400 educators to find out the effects and opinions of the cellphone ban in schools. At least three new species of shark have been observed off the coast of New England, drawn north by warming ocean waters.

Our guests on this week's edition of the NH News Recap:

