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NH News Recap: Teachers give cellphone ban thumbs up; new sharks spotted off NE coast

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Jessica Hunt
Published July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
A cellphone and notebooks.
Alicia Sanyal
/
NHPR
Students are allowed to keep their phones, but they must not be visible during the school day.

This week on the NH News Recap, three stories that caught our attention:

  1. A New Hampshire woman is caught up in the White House's crackdown on foreign-born nationals.
  2. The Department of Education surveys 1,400 educators to find out the effects and opinions of the cellphone ban in schools.
  3. At least three new species of shark have been observed off the coast of New England, drawn north by warming ocean waters.

Our guests on this week's edition of the NH News Recap:

  • Steven Porter, Boston Globe reporter
  • Kate Dario, NHPR reporter
  • Amanda Beland, WBUR reporter
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Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
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