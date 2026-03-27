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NH News Recap: Education funding is a top issue this Legislative session

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Jackie HarrisMary McIntyre
Published March 27, 2026 at 8:31 AM EDT
State House, Concord
Ali Oshinskie
/
NHPR
Spring at the New Hampshire State House. Ali Oshinskie photo for NHPR.

The New Hampshire Legislature is about halfway through its current session. Thursday was crossover day with both the Senate and House holding floor sessions for final votes on bills originating in their chambers. What are the top issues and bills arising in the State House now?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent $122,515 to the town of Carroll this month. The payment follows Carroll’s decision to be part of the Department of Homeland Security's Task Force Model, also known as the 287(g) program.

Their participation means its four full-time police officers are committed to assisting ICE in federal immigration enforcement. They did just that in December when they detained seven people in Twin Mountain for ICE.

Guests:

  • Sammy Sussman, Wired
  • Anna Brown, Citizens Count

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH GOP lawmakers send Ayotte a bill that would limit state’s public education obligations

The New Hampshire Supreme Court told lawmakers in July that they were underfunding public education. Republican lawmakers have responded with a bill that would divide school costs between state and local taxpayers.

AI posts, selfies and dank memes: The very online politics of NH’s Joe Sweeney

While plenty of New Hampshire lawmakers maintain busy social media feeds, perhaps no public official better exemplifies the high speed, high volume, digital-ready approach to politics than Deputy House Majority Leader Joe Sweeney.

These NH students are learning a second language – while they’re still mastering their ABCs

Nearly 80 students have opted into Manchester’s language immersion program. Families cite many benefits, from being able to play with Spanish-speaking neighbors to future job opportunities.

NH Supreme Court consider latest appeal by state’s lone death row inmate

The state repealed the use of the death penalty seven years ago, but excluded Michael Addison’s 2008 conviction for murder. His lawyers contend that creates an unequal system of justice.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH lawmakers approve bill that would make judge’s job evaluations public

First Amendment lawsuit seeks to end Nashua’s policy of requiring name and address during public comment

A new statewide initiative aims to improve communication during labor

Trump administration returns NH’s TRIO money. But the program’s future remains uncertain.
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NH News N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Jackie Harris
As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Mary McIntyre
I oversee NHPR’s news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I support our show producers and hosts in bringing listeners in depth conversations and stories on the latest news and culture in New Hampshire. I believe in community driven storytelling and connecting with Granite Staters to learn more about what it's like for them living in New Hampshire. I’m interested in conversations and stories that show the impact of policy decisions and hold those in power to account.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
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