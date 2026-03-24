Trump administration returns NH’s TRIO money. But the program’s future remains uncertain.

The Trump administration has reinstated nearly $1 million in grants to an academic program that was helping more than 1,000 low-income students in New Hampshire prepare for life after high school. But the program’s future remains uncertain as the government moves to slash funding and shift its focus from college to workforce development.

Federally-funded TRIO counselors were helping students in nearly 30 New Hampshire middle and high schools explore career and college options until the federal government abruptly cut funding in September. Most students were the first in their family to pursue college.

The administration said it disagreed with the program’s equity initiatives, which the first Trump administration had required when it approved the multi-year grant.

In January, a federal judge ruled the government had illegally defunded the programs, prompting the U.S. Department of Education to return the grant money “under protest," according to its court filing.

Jes Crowell, who directs a college TRIO program at the University of New Hampshire, said counselors are expected to return to their middle and high schools next month. But Crowell remains concerned.

The U.S. Department of Education announced last week that it intends to award far fewer grants and allow fewer programs to compete for funding. It also plans to focus on workforce development.

“This proposal causes one of the most serious threats to college access for low income and first [generation] students,” said Crowell.

TRIO counselors currently help students explore careers and pursue professional training and advanced education. Most of New Hampshire's students apply to college.

Crowell and others connected with TRIO in New Hampshire are holding a “call to action” Wednesday and asking TRIO alumni, counselors, lawmakers, and local leaders, and educators to call on the U.S. Department of Education to leave the current grant requirements in place.

TRIO has worked with New Hampshire students for more than 50 years with strong bipartisan support.

A separate federally funded career and college preparation program for New Hampshire students also lost its funding in September over its equity initiatives. That program, GEAR UP, served nearly 4,000 low-income students in the state.

The Education Alliance for New Hampshire, which administered the program, announced last week that it was closing after Gov. Kelly Ayotte and the state’s federal delegation were unable to get the funding restored.