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NH News Recap: State DCYF director disputes allegations at youth detention center

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published May 15, 2026 at 8:30 AM EDT

The director of the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families is disputing many recent allegations at the state’s youth detention center. Marie Noonan testified before lawmakers this week after concerns of abuse or improper restraint were detailed in reports by the Disability Rights Center and the Office of the Child Advocate.

Noonan sent a letter to the Disability Rights Center late last week arguing that the Center’s investigation and visits to the facility are having a negative impact on the kids and staff there.

And New Hampshire is full of historic homes, barns and churches that are at risk of falling apart. But there’s a shortage of people who know how to repair them. On this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap, we discuss an effort to preserve the state’s landmarks by building up the workforce.

Guests:

  • Jeremy Margolis, Concord Monitor
  • Jackie Harris, NHPR
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NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
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