NH News Recap: State DCYF director disputes allegations at youth detention center

The director of the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families is disputing many recent allegations at the state’s youth detention center. Marie Noonan testified before lawmakers this week after concerns of abuse or improper restraint were detailed in reports by the Disability Rights Center and the Office of the Child Advocate.

Noonan sent a letter to the Disability Rights Center late last week arguing that the Center’s investigation and visits to the facility are having a negative impact on the kids and staff there.

And New Hampshire is full of historic homes, barns and churches that are at risk of falling apart. But there’s a shortage of people who know how to repair them. On this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap, we discuss an effort to preserve the state’s landmarks by building up the workforce.

Guests: