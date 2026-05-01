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NH Recap: A failed bid to put Holocaust denial in schools; a state win over car inspections

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published May 1, 2026 at 10:23 AM EDT
New Hampshire State House.
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR
New Hampshire State House.

President Donald Trump has been outspoken about fighting antisemitism, but it continues to creep into politics nationally and here in New Hampshire. That’s according to a new NPR investigation of a state lawmaker who tried to get a holocaust denial conspiracy theory into public school lesson plans.

And a federal judge ruled that she will not hold New Hampshire officials in contempt for suspending the state’s motor vehicle inspections program. The vendor, Gordon Darby Holdings, that oversaw those inspections sued the state in December for ending the annual inspections.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Tom Dreisbach, NPR
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
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Jackie Harris
As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
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