NH Recap: A failed bid to put Holocaust denial in schools; a state win over car inspections

President Donald Trump has been outspoken about fighting antisemitism, but it continues to creep into politics nationally and here in New Hampshire. That’s according to a new NPR investigation of a state lawmaker who tried to get a holocaust denial conspiracy theory into public school lesson plans.

And a federal judge ruled that she will not hold New Hampshire officials in contempt for suspending the state’s motor vehicle inspections program. The vendor, Gordon Darby Holdings, that oversaw those inspections sued the state in December for ending the annual inspections.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

