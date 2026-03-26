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NH GOP lawmakers send Ayotte a bill that would limit state’s public education obligations

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT
School funding supporters in NH
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Advocates for school funding gathered outside the NH State House on on April 6, 2023. A new Republican-backed bill would limit the state's financial obligation for pubic education.

New Hampshire lawmakers sent Gov. Kelly Ayotte a bill Thursday that Republicans hope will resolve a 30-year legal fight over school funding.

The Republican-backed legislation would avoid a debate over how much money the state spends on education and instead limit the state’s obligation to the academic subjects currently required and the additional money the state sends communities for students learning English, receiving free or reduced price lunch, or special education services.

Local taxpayers would cover the rest, such as transportation, school administration, and nurses. While the courts have said those are necessary to an adequate education, the bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Bob Lynn, of Windham, sees them as "collateral costs” to be borne by local communities.

A lawyer who sued the state over school funding, told lawmakers earlier this month that the legislation will lead to more litigation, not resolve three decades of legal disputes.

During a debate in the Senate Thursday, Sen. Keith Murphy, a Manchester Republican, said, “This bill is best construed as a polite invitation to the judicial branch to correct three decades of faulty school funding orders.”

Democratic Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, of Nashua, said she and her party would “be standing on the side of students [and] property taxpayers” who’ve accused the state of shirking its responsibility by shifting public education costs to local communities.

“This bill is really a shameful dereliction of duty,” Rosenwald said.

In July, the state Supreme Court ruled the state is underfunding special education but left the amount up to lawmakers.

It’s unclear how quickly Ayotte will act on the bill but she’s made clear she disagrees with the court’s July ruling, saying then that the judges “reached the wrong decision.”

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Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

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