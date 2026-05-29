NH News Recap: Lawmakers ask DCYF to respond to youth detention center report Friday

Lawmakers have released a 12-page report detailing how failures by the state’s top child protection agency contributed to a crisis at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Leaders from the Division for Children, Youth and Families are scheduled to tell lawmakers later today how they are responding to the report’s findings.

And a proposal to build a data center in Nottingham has been withdrawn after statewide backlash over the plan. NHPR reporters Annmarie Timmins and Kate Dario discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.