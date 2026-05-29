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NH News Recap: Lawmakers ask DCYF to respond to youth detention center report Friday

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published May 29, 2026 at 10:33 AM EDT
Outside the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Outside the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Lawmakers have released a 12-page report detailing how failures by the state’s top child protection agency contributed to a crisis at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Leaders from the Division for Children, Youth and Families are scheduled to tell lawmakers later today how they are responding to the report’s findings.

And a proposal to build a data center in Nottingham has been withdrawn after statewide backlash over the plan. NHPR reporters Annmarie Timmins and Kate Dario discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

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Jackie Harris
As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
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