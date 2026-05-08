NH News Recap: State prisons struggle with staffing; House moves to censure state rep

New Hampshire Corrections Commissioner William Hart says his department is struggling to find enough people to staff the state's positions. Currently half of the positions in the corrections department are vacant. The state Executive Council voted Wednesday to approve $12 million to cover overtime for guards currently working at the state prisons.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte says she’s committed to making sure young people at the state’s youth detention facility are properly treated. That comes as the state Attorney General continues to investigate claims of physical abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center.

And state lawmakers are moving ahead to formally censure state Rep. Travis Corcoran for inflammatory social media posts, including referencing the Holocaust in response to a Jewish colleague's invitation to a bipartisan Karaoke event.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

