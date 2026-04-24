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NH News Recap: Local police and ICE funds; more YDC scrutiny; good news in Franklin

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published April 24, 2026 at 10:52 AM EDT
The Norris Cotton federal building in Manchester, NH, the site of a field office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on Jan. 28, 2025. (Lau Guzmán photo / NHPR)
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
The Norris Cotton federal building in Manchester, NH, the site of a field office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on Jan. 28, 2025. (Lau Guzmán photo / NHPR)

It’s been a little over a year since New Hampshire police departments started signing agreements with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement to help enforce immigration law in the state.

ICE now has 15 local partnerships, which are encouraged by Gov. Kelly Ayotte, and these so-called 287g agreements have contributed to a notable uptick in arrests here. Immigration arrests have doubled in the last 15 months. Of 429 people arrested, local agencies made 51 of them.

What’s in for local police? In part, money. ICE offers at least $100,000 in stipends, and local police departments are using that money to pay for operating expenses.

We talk about this on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Also, the state’s youth detention center continues to make headlines. Authorities are investigating recent allegations of abuse against children at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Lawmakers and advocates are also raising concerns about leadership of the center.

In other news, there’s good news for Franklin. In a bit of a comeback story, the city’s high school was just named the top high school in the state.

Guests:

  • Lau Guzmán, NHPR reporter
  • Annmarie Timmins, NHPR Youth and Education reporter
Top stories from around New Hampshire

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NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
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