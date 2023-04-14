© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: How NH providers are responding to court rulings on abortion pills

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published April 14, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
Roe signs Portsmouth, N.H. abortion rights rally. NHPR photo / Dan Tuohy
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
Signs at an abortion rights rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in June 2022.

A federal appeals court will allow partial access to the abortion drug mifepristone, but there are limitations on how the drug can be dispensed. How could this affect medication abortion services in New Hampshire?

The state Department of Health and Human Services also plans to distribute over 700 overdose reversal kits across the state, and we hear more about harm reduction strategies around the state in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests: 

  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
  • Hadley Barndollar, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Abortion, Opioids, Harm Reduction
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
Rick Ganley

