NH News Recap: How NH providers are responding to court rulings on abortion pills

A federal appeals court will allow partial access to the abortion drug mifepristone, but there are limitations on how the drug can be dispensed. How could this affect medication abortion services in New Hampshire?

The state Department of Health and Human Services also plans to distribute over 700 overdose reversal kits across the state, and we hear more about harm reduction strategies around the state in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Hadley Barndollar, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

