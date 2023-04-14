NH News Recap: How NH providers are responding to court rulings on abortion pills
A federal appeals court will allow partial access to the abortion drug mifepristone, but there are limitations on how the drug can be dispensed. How could this affect medication abortion services in New Hampshire?
The state Department of Health and Human Services also plans to distribute over 700 overdose reversal kits across the state, and we hear more about harm reduction strategies around the state in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
- Hadley Barndollar, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Republicans in NH Senate reject plan to remove penalties from abortion ban
- NH clinics say abortion pills are still available following federal court rulings, for now
- On the front lines of NH’s overdose crisis with a life-saving van
- New Hampshire to deploy more than 700 public overdose reversal kits
- Portsmouth school shooting threat suspect arrested
- New survey explores what's keeping young adults in NH — and what's driving them away
- Dartmouth graduate student workers vote to unionize
- New clean water rules are on hold in NH and other states suing to challenge their validity