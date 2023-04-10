© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Health

NH clinics say abortion pills are still available following federal court rulings, for now

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth,
Julia FurukawaMichelle Liu
Published April 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
The exterior of Planned Parenthood's clinic in Keene
Casey McDermott
/
NHPR
“For our patients, the messaging is that we’re still providing effective medication abortion," said Alison Bates, with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Abortion providers in New Hampshire say nothing has changed, for now, in the wake of competing court rulings on access to a widely used abortion pill.

Last week, a federal judge in Texas issued an injunction that’s set to soon block access to Mifepristone, while another judge in Washington State ruled the federal government should not change access to the medication.

For now, local abortion providers are emphasizing that nothing has changed yet. The ruling out of Texas doesn’t take effect until Friday, and the Justice Department is appealing it. In the meantime, abortion clinics in New Hampshire said they are still making appointments and offering medication abortion as usual.

In a statement provided to NHPR Monday afternoon, Gov. Chris Sununu said it was “extremely concerning” that a judge could unilaterally block access to a drug that’s been on the market for decades.

"Since the issuance of the Dobbs decision, issues surrounding abortion should be left to the states and not an unelected judge," Sununu said. "In the meantime, the state is monitoring this case as it makes its way through the judicial appeals process."

NHPR’s Paul Cuno-Booth has been working to understand more about the potential local impact of these court decisions. He joined NHPR's All Things Considered Host Julia Furukawa to share what he's learned so far. You can listen to their full conversation using the player above. This story will be updated with additional information.

