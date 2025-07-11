NH News Recap: Concord judge halts Trump's birthright citizenship order

A federal judge in Concord has blocked President Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship nationwide. And funding cuts on the federal and state levels continue to threaten social programs. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Olivia Richardson, NHPR

Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

New Hampshire judge blocks Trump birthright citizenship order nationwide

A federal judge halted the government from enforcing the order denying citizenship to babies born to undocumented immigrants and people with temporary status.

Access to NH Medicaid coverage is changing. Here’s what you need to know.

New premiums and an effort to add work requirements are among the major changes coming to New Hampshire’s Medicaid program.

In Trump vs. Planned Parenthood, New England states brace for cuts

President Trump’s massive tax bill included a provision targeting Planned Parenthood that would stop the health care provider from receiving Medicaid funding for at least one year.

More New Hampshire headlines:

A new school year will bring cell phone bans, new classes and new education costs

Ayotte vetoes bill that would allow for partisan school board elections in NH

NH resident arrested for Jan 6. Riot moves forward with pardon denial request