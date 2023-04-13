Portsmouth closes schools Thursday after police receive online video threat of shooting

This story was originally produced by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Portsmouth has closed all schools on Thursday due to an online threat of a shooting at Portsmouth High School, according to an alert from the school district.

Zach McLaughlin, superintendent of schools for SAU 52, notified district families of the decision late Wednesday night, writing that city police received a video of a person stating they would “shoot up” the high school. The threat was made on an unspecified social media platform, leading to police notifying the school district of the video Wednesday evening.

“As we are not currently in a position to feel that the threat is yet resolved, we need to make a decision regarding tomorrow’s school day,” McLaughlin wrote. “Out of an abundance of caution and a commitment to the safety of our school community, all Portsmouth schools will be closed tomorrow, April 13th. As the situation develops, I will be sure to provide you with updates as I am able.”

McLaughlin’s message to the district community was sent out shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the matter and following up on leads.

Read the full story from Seacoastonline.