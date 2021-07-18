-
-
Fifteen states have reached a deal with Purdue Pharma on the company’s bankruptcy organization plan. New Hampshire is not among them.The deal moves the…
-
With the deadly opioid fentanyl pushing overdose deaths to record levels, federal officials hope buprenorphine will save lives in parts of the country where the drug is rarely prescribed.
-
New Hampshire Recovery Centers Struggle To Balance Dueling EpidemicsJohn Burns says the drastic drop in the amount of people coming into his three recovery centers in Dover, Rochester, and Hampton for help worries him.…
-
Since the state established The Doorway, a new system for treating opioid abuse, nine hospitals in different regions now serve as entryways to…
-
Medical Examiner's Office: N.H. Overdose Deaths Decreased In 2019For the second year in a row, drug overdose deaths decreased in New Hampshire, according to the state’s chief medical examiner.Get stories like this in…
-
A new report for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows a lot more people could be getting help from the opioid overdose reversal drug…
-
Some New Hampshire recovery centers say they are dealing with a lapse in funds as the state waits to receive more federal money. An official from the…
-
One of the bills included in the omnibus healthcare legislation Governor Sununu signed into law on Wednesday requires that superintendents at county…
-
The Manchester School District is filing a legal claim against Purdue Pharma for that company's role in the opioid crisis.Purdue Pharma made and marketed…