Outside/In: People are buying coyote urine. Where does it come from?

Last spring, a curious listener called with an unusual question about coyote urine. Is it – as advertised by companies who sell it – an effective, all natural pest deterrent? And more importantly: “Who are the coyotes that are providing this urine?”

Since then, producer Taylor Quimby has been trying to find out… and with literal gallons of the stuff available online, he discovered the answers aren’t pretty.

Today on Outside/In, we peek inside the unregulated Pandora’s box of urine farming. Does it work? Is it ethical? And is anybody willing to actually talk about it?

Produced by Taylor Quimby. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

LINKS

This 1998 study assessed coyote urine as a deterrent for deer, and found (with some caveats) a 15-24% reduction in deer browsing after exposure to the urine.

However, coyote urine had no measurable effect on the deer browsing of yew saplings in this more recent study.

Websites for some coyote urine brands, like PredatorPee.com and Shake-away animal repellents , claim that they source urine from regulated farms that treat animals humanely, but did not provide more information when asked.