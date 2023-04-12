New survey explores what's keeping young adults in NH — and what's driving them away

Lauren Gilman has lived in New Hampshire for most of her life. She briefly left to attend college in Rhode Island, but New Hampshire’s natural resources, its ocean access and the ample opportunities it provides for new hobbies drew her back. Still, she said, the state isn’t without its own drawbacks.

“Yes, we have everything — but we don’t have the best of anything,” said Gilman, who is 21 years old. “You can go to Utah and find the amazing mountains. You can go to Maine and find an amazing beach. We have everything, but I just wish it was a little bit better sometimes.”

Plus, she said, “in order to be a professional, 9 times out of 10 you have to go somewhere else.”

Gilman’s mixed reviews echo the findings of a recent survey from Stay Work Play New Hampshire, which looked at how people between age 20 and 40 feel about living in the Granite State.

The survey looked at what keeps people rooted in New Hampshire and what would make them choose to leave. Among the 417 respondents, the state got high marks for its environment, safety, taxes and community. But the results also suggest New Hampshire’s at risk of driving away young adults who are looking for more diversity, as well as better public transportation, nightlife, childcare and affordable housing.

Mariah Isabelle grew up in Laconia and now, at age 35, lives in Concord. For her, living in New Hampshire has been tough.

“I used to be homeless, and it was impossible to get out of that,” said Isabelle. “Family was no help, basically growing up in the slums.”

Isabelle is raising a son who has autism, and she said the Granite State can be difficult for parents, like her, who might need extra support. She also said the education system could improve.

Glenn Trefethen, who grew up in Portsmouth and now lives in Manchester, also agreed there’s room for New Hampshire to improve when it comes to quality of life issues. The 31-year-old said there are not a lot of career opportunities and he’d move to Massachusetts if housing was more affordable there. Though New Hampshire’s housing situation isn’t easy to navigate either.

“When you think about affordability I’m lucky,” Trefethen said. “I found a place of my own to live at, it’s like 400 square feet. When I look at trying to find something else I’d have to sacrifice a lot of the amenities I have in order to afford it. So I feel like I'm now locked in and I can’t explore other areas.”

But Laura Fucella, who lives in Concord and owns the local eatery Eatxactly Sweets Cafe, said she can’t see herself living anywhere else.

She moved out of the state for college and came back because, while New Hampshire is small, she said there’s a lot to explore.

“It’s the ease probably more than anything, very laid back,” said 35-year-old Fucella. “For being a New England state, it’s not that fast-fast-fast that you get from being a northern state that I find that most states have. It’s very, take it as you can and enjoy every part of it.”