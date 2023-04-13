© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and support independent local news for your community.
NH News

Dartmouth graduate student workers vote to unionize

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published April 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
A couple of Dartmouth college buildings along a sidewalk on a sunny day
Britta Greene
/
New Hampshire Public Radio
"We look forward to bargaining for our first union contract. With a union, we can fight for enough pay and benefits to live dignified lives,” graduate worker Genevieve Goebel wrote in the union's press release.

Graduate student workers at Dartmouth College have voted to unionize, one year after undergraduate student workers did the same.

The graduate students' labor victory comes after Dartmouth officials attempted to limit the pool of workers who would be covered by the union. Ahead of the vote, the school suggested it would challenge the eligibility of about 400 potential members. In the end, it only challenged about a dozen.

The dean of Dartmouth's graduate school, Jon Kull, said in a statement the administration looks forward to working with the union and the National Labor Relations Board on next steps.

The graduate student union's goals include a stipend increase to match rising costs, expanded health benefits and better protections from academic harassment.

Tags
NH News NH NewsEducationDartmouthUnions
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.