Dartmouth graduate student workers vote to unionize

Graduate student workers at Dartmouth College have voted to unionize, one year after undergraduate student workers did the same.

The graduate students' labor victory comes after Dartmouth officials attempted to limit the pool of workers who would be covered by the union. Ahead of the vote, the school suggested it would challenge the eligibility of about 400 potential members. In the end, it only challenged about a dozen.

The dean of Dartmouth's graduate school, Jon Kull, said in a statement the administration looks forward to working with the union and the National Labor Relations Board on next steps.

The graduate student union's goals include a stipend increase to match rising costs, expanded health benefits and better protections from academic harassment.