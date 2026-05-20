Facing scrutiny, head of NH’s youth detention center resigns

Joshua Nye, who oversaw New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center during months of recent turmoil that included allegations of abuse, an extended lockdown, and injuries to staff and children, has resigned. The announcement comes a day after lawmakers investigating the abuse allegations called on Nye to be replaced , citing “extreme failure of leadership.”

The state Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Nye’s resignation Wednesday but declined to comment on his departure or who will oversee the Sununu Youth Services Center in his absence. Nye was appointed to the position in January.

Sen. Victoria Sullivan, a Manchester Republican who led the committee’s investigative panel, said during a meeting Tuesday that replacing Nye was the panel’s first recommendation.

“Several findings were made abundantly clear from the start of the committee's investigation,” Sullivan said. “There is an extreme failure of leadership in the facility that falls squarely on the bureau chief.”

Nye has not yet addressed the allegations publicly and did not meet with lawmakers during their investigation as they had requested. Marie Noonan, director of the state's Division for Children, Youth, and Families, told lawmakers Nye was unavailable because “he needed some time off.”

Nye had been out of the office since May 7, according to an automated email NHPR received this week when it contacted him for comment.

The Department of Health and Human Services named Nye director of the Sununu Center in January.

When the state advertised the position before Nye’s hiring, it said the ideal candidate should have at least eight years of experience leading youth treatment or rehabilitation programs. Nye’s resume said he led one program that served youth for 18 months, but appeared to show little to no direct experience in residential juvenile justice facilities.

Nye most recently worked as private counselor, adjunct college professor, and executive director of the Restoration Center, a residential treatment facility in Lowell, Massachusetts for adults involved with the court system.

The New Hampshire Office of the Child Advocate, an independent watchdog, first reported the most recent allegations of abuse inside the facility in March. The Disability Rights Center in New Hampshire has echoed those allegations and concerns based on interviews with staff and youth.

According to the child advocate’s report, a child suffered a broken bone during an illegal restraint and was not provided appropriate medical care for 48 hours. The report said the children were placed in an extended lockdown that lasted at least four weeks.

Noonan told lawmakers last week that those reports are false.

She said the child broke a pinky finger while punching a bedroom window, not during a restraint. She also said children were never placed in an extended lockdown.

Noonan, Nye’s supervisor, told lawmakers thatyouth at the Sununu Center are aware the allegations are getting attention and, as a result, they are disobeying orders and threatening to report staff who enforce them. That’s led to low morale and staff calling in sick, she said.

“Youth too often tell staff they will get in trouble or they'll be fired if staff fulfill their job responsibilities,” Noonan said. “While more training and coaching is always helpful, even our most confident staff being threatened with their job is disconcerting.”

Multiple staff members have also been injured, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Most recently, three employees were injured earlier this month “following assaultive behavior involving multiple youth,” according to department spokesperson Jake Leon.

In recent years, more than 1,000 former residents have come forward alleging they were sexually and physically abused by staff over several decades.

Listen: The Youth Development Center

In recent years, leadership has sought to reform the Sununu Center and focus more on stabilizing children in crisis and offering a more therapeutic approach to care.