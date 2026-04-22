From budget cuts to best high school in NH: Franklin gets some good news

Franklin High School students thought they were in the gym Wednesday for a safety presentation – until the music started. Then came the banner announcing their school had been named New Hampshire’s top high school of the year. It was welcome news for a district that’s known for budget cuts and low teacher pay.

Senior Cody Williams sent a photo from the event to his grandmother. He said he's glad his school is making news for its success rather than its challenges.

“It used to have that stigma around it,” he said. “I feel like it's really growing and there's a lot more people here that are willing to take action, help others and really just be in the community.”

The New Hampshire Excellence in Education Awards recognizes a top elementary, middle and high school annually.

Principal David Levesque credited the district’s success to its new approach to education. Every decision - from budgeting to curriculum - begins with this question: What should Franklin students know and be able to do when they graduate?

The district overhauled the school day to give students more opportunities to learn outside the classroom through internships, environmental field studies, and visits to local businesses. And more students are earning college credits for free. Attendance rates are up and drop out rates are down.

Last school year, more than 90 students earned over 270 college credits. The district expects to beat that this year with 30% of students taking at least one college credit course at the high school or community college. Next month, 17 students will earn a certificate in early childhood education from the Lakes Region Community College.

“I want the community to take away that we have a lot of teachers and students who are doing so very much with so little resources, and that we are doing it because it's what's right for kids,” Levesque said.

As a result, attendance has increased, from 83% to 92%. Discipline referrals dropped 40% and the dropout rate went from over 8% to 1.5%.

Jamie Smith coordinates those non-traditional opportunities and oversees efforts to maintain a positive school climate.

“You can see it in the data, but you can feel it when you walk in,” Smith said. “We have really built a system through relationships. Most teachers know every kid by their first name. They know their story, they know their strengths, they know how they learn better.”

Sophomore Kayla Adams has heard older students describe a very different high school - one where students fought in the hall.

“Like it just wasn't as good of an environment,” Adams said. “And we've definitely built up and avoided that because by the time I got here, the school was pretty well off. So I got lucky.”

The New Hampshire Excellence in Education Awards are given annually and chosen by New Hampshire educators and community members.

Exchange student Rachele DiStefano is spending senior year at Franklin High School. She said schools at home in Rome don’t recognize schools in the same way. That’s not the only difference.

“You really have a great relationship with the teachers,” DiStefano said. “If I have a problem, I can always go to ask them about something. And we also have a lot of activities and a lot of classes. I really like that.”