NH News Recap: Lawmakers respond to new abuse allegations at youth detention center

The Office of the Child Advocate says it is increasing oversight of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester following new allegations of abuse and neglect of children in the state’s care. The state health department and Attorney General’s office say they are investigating.

And the oyster industry in New Hampshire has grown, but across New England, oysters have been dying at alarming rates during the winter months. Scientists are trying to figure out why.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

William Skipworth, New Hampshire Bulletin



Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Sununu Youth Services Center faces new reports of abuse and neglect

The Sununu Youth Services Center, which for years has been embroiled in perhaps the largest youth detention center abuse scandal in U.S. history, is facing new concerns about abuse and neglect.

N.H. child advocate alleges abuse, neglect at state-run youth detention facility

State Child Advocate Cassandra Sanchez said her office reported that the use of physical restraint at the facility broke one of the children’s bones in March.

National report estimates 14k to 29k could lose Medicaid in New Hampshire due to recent law

A new national report estimates that between 14,000 and 29,000 people in New Hampshire could lose Medicaid because of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the signature legislation of President Donald Trump’s first year back in the White House.

North Country health center CEO says new rural health funds not enough to counteract Medicaid cuts

Edward Shanshala, CEO of Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, said when Congress passed its massive tax cuts and spending law last year, he and his colleagues made the difficult decision to shut down the organization’s clinic in Franconia in anticipation of the law’s impacts.

New England oysters are dying over the winter. N.H. scientists are trying to figure out why.

The oyster industry has grown tremendously in New Hampshire in recent years, but mass die-offs during the cold winter that can derail the business.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Family sues over 2023 death inside NH prison psychiatric unit

NH lawmakers move to scale back a ban on school vaccine clinics

Bill to end gun restrictions at NH colleges comes in for criticism at public hearing