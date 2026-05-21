© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Tensions high amid ongoing investigation into fatal shooting by Manchester police 

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published May 21, 2026 at 11:29 AM EDT
Resident Griseliz Glenn speaks at the meeting of the Manchester Mayor and Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
Courtesy of
/
Manchester Public TV
City resident Griseliz Glenn speaks at the meeting of the Manchester Mayor and Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Tensions remain high in Manchester as the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office continues to investigate the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Nickenley Turenne by the Manchester Police in December.

“The family still does not have the full truth,” said city resident Griseliz Glenn during the public comment of the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen this week. “The public still has not seen the body camera footage. The attorney general's investigation still has not given the public full answers yet.”

Glenn was among several people who spoke at the meeting. She said use of force was an ongoing issue in the city’s police force and asked for the officers involved in the Turenne case to be taken off active duty, as well as for the release of body cam footage from the time of his death.

The Manchester Police Department could not be immediately reached for confirmation on whether the officers are on active duty.

After Glenn spoke, an argument broke out between Glenn and another resident, Michael Martioski, who spoke earlier in the meeting to raise awareness for a veterans hike.

The argument disrupted the meeting, which was suspended until Glenn was escorted from the chambers by Manchester police and taken to the police station, according to reporting from Manchester Ink Link.

After the altercation, Mayor Jay Ruais said the investigation is still being overseen by the Attorney General’s office and not the Manchester Police.

“I have full faith and confidence in Chief [Peter] Marr and the men and women of the department,” he said. “They have an extraordinarily difficult job, and I trust them in their interactions with the public and the work that they do every single day to keep our city safe.”
Tags
NH News Manchester, NH
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.