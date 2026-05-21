Tensions high amid ongoing investigation into fatal shooting by Manchester police 

Tensions remain high in Manchester as the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office continues to investigate the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Nickenley Turenne by the Manchester Police in December.

“The family still does not have the full truth,” said city resident Griseliz Glenn during the public comment of the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen this week. “The public still has not seen the body camera footage. The attorney general's investigation still has not given the public full answers yet.”

Glenn was among several people who spoke at the meeting. She said use of force was an ongoing issue in the city’s police force and asked for the officers involved in the Turenne case to be taken off active duty, as well as for the release of body cam footage from the time of his death.

The Manchester Police Department could not be immediately reached for confirmation on whether the officers are on active duty.

After Glenn spoke, an argument broke out between Glenn and another resident, Michael Martioski, who spoke earlier in the meeting to raise awareness for a veterans hike.

The argument disrupted the meeting, which was suspended until Glenn was escorted from the chambers by Manchester police and taken to the police station, according to reporting from Manchester Ink Link .

After the altercation, Mayor Jay Ruais said the investigation is still being overseen by the Attorney General’s office and not the Manchester Police.

“I have full faith and confidence in Chief [Peter] Marr and the men and women of the department,” he said. “They have an extraordinarily difficult job, and I trust them in their interactions with the public and the work that they do every single day to keep our city safe.”

