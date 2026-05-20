Your Weekend in NH: Fashion field trips, the science of nostalgia, and a rubber duck regatta
This weekend is full of fun and unique events across New Hampshire. From a mockumentary about “canoe dancing” and halfway to Halloween celebrations to a SpongeBob rave, there’s no reason to be bored. Annual festivals are returning across the state, including Outdoor Fest in Rumney for the adventurous, the Floating Lanterns Festival in Keene and World Fish Migration Day in Hinsdale.
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Lakes Region
- Outdoor Fest 2026 begins on Friday, May 22, and runs through Monday, May 25, at Barn Door Hostel in Rumney. In its eighth iteration, this festival features rock climbing clinics for all levels, a vendor village, food trucks, yoga, and much more. Many participants take advantage of the overnight accommodations, with free coffee and breakfast provided. More details. (Prices vary)
Merrimack Valley
- LDR Field Trip to Brimfield North from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, at Lilise Designer Resale in Concord. Registrants will meet at LDR in downtown Concord, board a mini coach bus and travel to the Brimfield North in Contoocook, to shop for the day at “New Hampshire’s Largest Antique Show, Flea Market & Food Truck Festival.” More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- Canoe Dig It? starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Attendees can enjoy this comedic mockumentary about the “niche sports of competitive freestyle canoeing” and the “country’s top canoe dancers.” The filmmaker will host an audience Q&A after the screening. More details. (Tickets are $15)
- Floating Lanterns Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Stonewall Farm in Keene. Hosted by Monadnock Peer Support, this annual celebration features a dusk lantern lighting, outdoor screening of Tangled, plus games, face painting, live music, and food. More details. (Free to attend)
- World Fish Migration Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at the Millstream Riverfront Park and Community Center in Hinsdale. This global awareness event will feature hands-on demonstrations, river-inspired art and local vendors. More details. (Free)
North Country
- Science on Screen: Now and Then begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. Attendees will learn from Marcos Silveira of Super Secret Ice Cream about the nostalgia of ice cream, then enjoy a screening of the 1995 film Now and Then. More details. (Tickets are $10 for members, $13 for non-members)
- Spring Plant Sale from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 on the front lawn of the Monadnock Congregational Church in Colebrook. This sale is hosted by the Busy Bees Gardening Group. Plants will be available by donation, and proceeds support the group’s efforts to bring gardens to downtown Colebrook. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Spongebob Rave begins at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at The Press Room in Portsmouth. Featuring DJ Soup, this night will include a costume contest and themed refreshments. More details. ($15 presale, $20 day of)
- Brandmoore Farm Open Farm Day and Plant Sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, in Rollinsford. The farm will welcome attendees to tour the barn, see animals, and enjoy live music. There will be a puppet show from Seacoast Waldorf School at 1 p.m., crafts for children, and lunch options for sale. More details. (Free)
- NH Alt Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at the Newmarket Millspace. This market will feature “over 20 artists from the weird, odd, and witchy, who specialize in fiber arts, 2D/printmaking, jewelry, ceramics, and more!” More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Halfway to Halloween Party from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at the Bookery in Manchester. Activities include a meet and greet with local horror and mystery authors and a children’s read-aloud. Attendees can also purchase tickets for “A Medium’s Showcase” from 3 to 5 p.m. More details. (Free)
- Renaissance on the Riverwalk begins on Friday, May 22, and runs through Monday, May 25 at Le Parc de Notre Renaissance in Nashua. There is a full schedule of events including live performances, games, a rubber duck regatta, and a lighted kayak parade. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Cycle of Love begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at the Loew Auditorium in Hanover. This film follows a young Dalit artist cycling across three continents to find his true love. More details. (Tickets start at $9)
- Books & Brews from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Hopmystic Brewing in Enfield. This pop-up book fair is described as a “laid-back, summery shopping experience” for popular titles. More details. (Free)