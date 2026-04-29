Fisher Cats toss no-hitter behind four pitchers

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats put on a pitching clinic on Tuesday, with four hurlers combining for a no-hitter over the visiting Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Starter Jackson Wentworth pitched into the fifth inning without giving up a hit. Nate Garkow, Irv Carter, and Kai Peterson held up the scoreline, helping the Fisher Cats improve to 11-8 on the young season, good enough for first place in their division.

This was the fifth no-hitter in team history, and their first nine-inning “no-no” since 2012.

It wasn’t exactly the prettiest performance: the pitchers combined for 10 walks, outpacing their 9 strikeouts.

The teams will square off again Wednesday in Manchester, with the first game of a scheduled double header kicking off at 5:05 p.m.