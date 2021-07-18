-
The harvest of river herring is now prohibited in New Hampshire.The Fish and Game Department said the closure of the fishery was triggered by the decline…
While sand beaches comprise just over 30% of the world’s ice-free shorelines, the collective idea of the sand beach can sometimes cast a much bigger…
Rye Harbor is officially set to be dredged for the first time in 30 years this winter, addressing a build-up of sand that local vessel owners say…
The state is setting new limits on eating fish from Squam Lake after some species were found to contain high levels of a likely carcinogen.The Department…
Thomas Knight pulled up from the depths a lunker for the ages on Tuesday.The Meredith resident caught a 37.65-pound lake trout in Big Diamond Pond in West…
Saturday is Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire, the day when residents and non-residents alike can fish any inland water in the state without a fishing…
Portsmouth 'Live': Port City Tourism, Diversity, Great Bay's Health, And Squid EatingA busy waterfront, the shipyard, Pease, restaurants, those iconic bridges, and a rich-but-fragile environmental landscape are just some of the things that…
Summer is finally here, fish are jumping, and fishing guides are busy.NHPR's Sean Hurley went out with a couple of guides just before their busy season…
Live Free and fish free ... for a day, anyway.New Hampshire Fish & Game is back with its "free fishing day" Saturday, June 1.It's for freshwater and…
Regulators are taking comments on plans to expand a lucrative new crab fishery that’s stirring interest in the Gulf of Maine.Jonah crabs are a native…