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Outside/In

Outside/In: A tinned fish renaissance

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Justine Paradis,
Outside/In
Published June 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
A wide variety of canned seafood.
Jack Kennard
/
flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
A wide variety of canned seafood.

Sardines are in vogue. Literally. They are in Vogue magazine. They’re delicious (subjectively), good for you, and sustainable… right?

Recently, a listener called into the show asking about just that.

“I've always had this sense that they're a more environmentally friendly fish, perhaps because of being low on the food chain. But I'm realizing I really have no sense of what it looks like to actually fish for sardines,” Jeannie told us.

The Outside/In team got together to look beyond the sunny illustrations on the fish tins. Is there bycatch? What about emissions? Are sardines overfished? If we care about the health of the ocean, can we keep eating sardines?

This episode was produced by Justine Paradis and originally published in 2025.

For a transcript and full list of credits, go to outsideinradio.org.
Tags
Environment sustainabilityFishing
Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is an award-winning audio producer and environment reporter.
See stories by Justine Paradis
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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