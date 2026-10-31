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Outside/In

Outside/In: Zombies, jack-o’-lanterns, and our spooky scary skeletons

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In
Published October 31, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Will o' the Wisp and the Snake by Hermann Hendrich
Public Domain
Will o' the Wisp and the Snake by Hermann Hendrich

On a recent fishing trip, Nate came across a bone-chilling sight. It was a salmon that seemed kind of… dead. Its skin was falling off, it smelled horrible, and it didn’t have any eyes. Turns out, Nate had stumbled onto a (barely) living example of a recent listener question: “Are there any real-life zombies?”

From mutant looking fish to the science behind mysterious lights that flicker in cemeteries, in this Outside/Inbox roundup the team takes on your Halloween curiosities.

Here’s the questions we cover:

Featuring Daniel Teske, Rick Neitzel, and Richard Zare. Thanks to Amelia, Shaina, and Meg for their questions. 

Produced by Marina Henke, Felix Poon, and Nate Hegyi. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
Tags
Environment halloweenZombies
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
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