With a rainy Halloween in the forecast, NH communities reschedule trick-or-treating

It's looking like a wet Halloween for New Hampshire this year, especially for towns and cities that planned to hold trick-or-treating on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Portsmouth, Newington, and New Castle announced they have moved trick-or-treating to Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Dover, Rochester, and Rollingsford have rescheduled trick-or-treating to Friday, Oct. 31.

Rain is expected to move into New Hampshire on Thursday, and continue through Friday morning.

