With a rainy Halloween in the forecast, NH communities reschedule trick-or-treating

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published October 28, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT
Parade marchers, most of whom are wearing skeleton suits with faces painted white, march in the street in downtown Portsmouth after dark.
ROGER GOUN
/
portsmouthhalloweenparade.org
Rain and wind forecast for Thursday has led some communities that traditionally plan trick-or-treating for Oct. 30 to reschedule. Here's a scene from a previous year's Halloween parade in Portsmouth.

It's looking like a wet Halloween for New Hampshire this year, especially for towns and cities that planned to hold trick-or-treating on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Portsmouth, Newington, and New Castle announced they have moved trick-or-treating to Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Dover, Rochester, and Rollingsford have rescheduled trick-or-treating to Friday, Oct. 31.

Rain is expected to move into New Hampshire on Thursday, and continue through Friday morning.

NH News halloweenSeacoast
NHPR Staff
