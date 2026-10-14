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UNH sees nearly 5% bump in enrollment; new students getting record financial aid

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 14, 2026 at 12:20 PM EDT
The Memorial Union Building at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
The Memorial Union Building at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

The University of New Hampshire welcomed 3,000 new students to its Durham and Manchester campuses this fall, representing a nearly 5% increase from last year’s incoming class.

The university said the uptick in new students is bucking national trends.

First-year undergraduate students at UNH increased 3.5% and transfer students increased 11.2%, compared with 2025 enrollment numbers.

Other numbers from UNH about this fall’s new class:

  • Incoming students posted an average high school GPA of 3.7
  • 57% of the incoming class is female
  • Students are from 40 states and 25 countries
  • UNH awarded a record $40 million in financial aid to incoming students, with 96% of incoming students receiving aid.

Out-of-state enrollment grew 11%, while in-state enrollment grew 1.7%. UNH said these figures reflect its “strengthened position in the New Hampshire market.”

“While there are many challenges facing higher education right now, by focusing on a high-quality academic experience, experiential learning, and creating value for students and their families, we are increasingly a first-choice for many,” UNH President Elizabeth Chilton said in a news release Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the University System of New Hampshire announced it would begin offering free tuition at the state’s public colleges to certain students beginning next year. Eligible students must be New Hampshire residents, meet certain academic requirements and be attending one of the schools for the first time. Their families cannot earn more than $100,000 a year.

A UNH spokesperson estimated the change in eligibility requirements will mean an additional 29% of next year’s incoming class will qualify for the program.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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