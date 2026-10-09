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Looking to the future: NH students invited to share letters, photos for time capsule

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published October 9, 2026 at 3:23 PM EDT
Towns across New Hampshire are recognizing the 250th anniversary of the United States with special events.
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR
The New Hampshire Time Capsule project is seeking letters, photos, artwork and other artifacts in conjunction with the nation's 250th anniversary. It plans to dig up the keepsakes in about 50 years.

Granite State students have a chance to make history. The New Hampshire Time Capsule Project is seeking photographs, letters, artwork and other items that capture what it’s like to grow up in New Hampshire in 2026.

The time capsule will be buried next month and, if everything goes as planned, will be dug up on July 4, 2075.

Students have until October 13 to submit keepsakes that could also include letters to their future selves and predictions about technology and life 50 years into the future. They can also share small objects.

The project is part of the nation’s yearlong 250th birthday celebration. Community members can also contribute items.

For more information visit the New Hampshire Time Capsule.
Education
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

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