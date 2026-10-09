Looking to the future: NH students invited to share letters, photos for time capsule

Granite State students have a chance to make history. The New Hampshire Time Capsule Project is seeking photographs, letters, artwork and other items that capture what it’s like to grow up in New Hampshire in 2026.

The time capsule will be buried next month and, if everything goes as planned, will be dug up on July 4, 2075.

Students have until October 13 to submit keepsakes that could also include letters to their future selves and predictions about technology and life 50 years into the future. They can also share small objects.

The project is part of the nation’s yearlong 250th birthday celebration. Community members can also contribute items.