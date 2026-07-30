UNH’s new 3-year bachelor degrees will save some students $10K in tuition

The University of New Hampshire is making two bachelor degree programs cheaper and less time-consuming to complete for online students, who tend to be working or in the military while attending school.

Beginning this fall, students in UNH’s College of Professional Studies will be able to complete degrees in management and computer information technology in as few as three years rather than four. That would save in-state and out-of-state students $10,350 in tuition.

Plymouth State University introduced three-year degrees in 2024.

Tamara Von George, associate vice provost for online learning at the University of New Hampshire, said the three-year degrees will benefit students and businesses.

“We've aligned these [new degrees] with what our employers are telling us that students need to be successful in the workplace,” she said.

The university reduced the number of required credits from 120 to 90 by eliminating some general education course requirements and focusing on classes that align with students’ career goals.

“Our students have already done a lot of exploration. These are adult learners who've taken classes, who've worked, who've explored,” Von George said. “It's not for the student who is unsure of what they're looking for, wants to explore and wants to take a lot of electives.”

The two degrees will be open to students from in and outside New Hampshire at a cost of $345 per credit hour.

