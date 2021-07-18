-
Researchers at UNH will use a new federal grant to study the frost cycle of soil, which is changing with the climate and drives the frost heaves that…
Despite a pandemic, half of New Hampshire residents are buying food from local farms a few times a month, according to a new study released by researchers…
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 16 de junio.También puedes escuchar las noticias haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es…
The University of New Hampshire is filling back up with freshly graduated high school seniors this week, as the school holds its first in-person freshman orientation in nearly two years. The school opted for a virtual program last year due to the pandemic.
Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are studying new ways to make syrup out of the northern forest -- not from maple trees, but from beeches,…
The University of New Hampshire is ending a partnership with the Confucius Institute, a controversial educational group funded by the Chinese…
New Hampshire Ranks Near The Bottom In Key Areas Of Civic EngagementState leaders often hold New Hampshire up as a beacon of civic engagement. We do host the first in the nation primary, after all. But a new report from…
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 10 de marzo.También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión…
The University of New Hampshire announced Monday it has identified two cases of the coronavirus variant first discovered in the United Kingdom.The school,…
UNH Gets $3 Million To Study Wilderness Therapy For TeensThe University of New Hampshire is getting nearly $3 million to study the effectiveness of wilderness therapy in treating teens with depression, anxiety…