NH inmates can now earn a business degree from UNH

Fifteen students at the University of New Hampshire are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in business administration from inside the state prison in Berlin.

The venture is a partnership between UNH’s College of Professional Studies, the Department of Corrections, and White Mountains Community College. The initiative began in 2023 when the community college introduced associate degree programs in liberal arts and business administration in Berlin. The college has since added a behavioral science certificate and is considering offering degrees in human services.

Leah Maciejewski, the White Mountains Community College’s vice president of academic affairs, said the educational opportunities benefit inmates and the state.

“What do we want our community to look like when we know that 90% of individuals who are incarcerated will eventually be released?” she said. “We're investing in our future communities by investing in this programing.”

A pair of $100,000 grants from the New England Prison Education Collaborative has helped support and expand the program, which brings instructors into the prison.

Maciejewski said the community college will bring its Berlin associate degree and certificate programs to the women’s prison in Concord next month and eventually to the neighboring men’s prison. She said instructors tell her the prison classes are their favorite to teach.

“The students are engaged and appreciative. They know that this is a privilege and an opportunity that they're getting, and they take full advantage of it,” said Maciejewski. “And the instructors see that and appreciate that. So there's a lot of mutual respect for education that happens in those classrooms.”

Maciejewski said 23 inmates received associate degrees and 15 are pursuing bachelor’s degrees at UNH. She said the course offerings reflect the students’ plans after they are released. Many want to start their own businesses or become peer support specialists for people who are struggling with substance use or other challenges.

Federal grants are available to cover some — if not all — of the tuition. Maciejewski said research shows that education can reduce recidivism rates, expand the workforce, and improve the culture inside the prison.

“They are encouraging each other and encouraging others to sign up for college,” she said. “It really is an inspirational thing to see.”